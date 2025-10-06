Monday, October 06, 2025

Cop injured in road accident dies at DMCH

The deceased was first taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital and later shifted to the ICU of DMCH, and he died there

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 06 Oct 2025, 02:18 PM

A constable of the Special Branch (SB) of Pabna police, who sustained severe injuries in a road accident in Natore, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital early Monday.

The deceased was Md Fazle Naeem Jony, son of Fazle Elahi Pavel of Satyapara village under Badalgachhi upazila in Naogaon district.

He was posted in Pabna SB, said Nayek Md Raju of Pabna district police.

Naeem’s motorbike collided with an auto-rickshaw on the Natore-Rajshahi highway in the Tebaria area, leaving him critically injured on Friday.

He was first taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital and later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of DMCH.

He succumbed to his injuries at the ICU, said Inspector Md Faruk, in charge of DMCH police outpost.

