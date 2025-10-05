Sunday, October 05, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Chief prosecutor: Formal investigation into Awami League trial to begin soon

'Once the full-fledged investigation begins, we will be able to assess how far the trial process against the party may proceed,' he says

Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 Oct 2025, 03:49 PM

The Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal Muhammad Tajul Islam has said that a formal investigation into allegations of crimes against humanity against the Awami League as a party will begin soon.

He made the statement on Sunday, while responding to a question from journalists at the International Crimes Tribunal premises.

The chief prosecutor said: “A political party named the Nationalist Democratic Movement (NDM) has already submitted allegations of crimes against humanity against the Awami League as a party. We are investigating on that basis.”

He added: “Therefore, it can be said that we are now about to initiate preliminary steps towards bringing the Awami League, as an organization, to trial for crimes against humanity. Once the full-fledged investigation begins, we will be able to assess how far the trial process against the party may proceed.”

“At the moment, we are carefully scrutinizing the allegations, and a formal investigation will start very soon,” said the chief prosecutor.

He further said: “Perhaps within this month we may see significant progress. Trials of several cases are ongoing, with a number of them nearing conclusion. In addition, there will be some important developments related to the cases. Charge sheets will be submitted in many major cases, and we also expect that formal charges will be filed.”

Meanwhile, the prosecution has submitted formal charges in a crimes against humanity case over the killing of six people in Kushtia during the July-August movement, naming Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif along with three others.

Following a hearing, the tribunal has fixed Monday for an order on whether to take cognizance of the three charges brought against them.

