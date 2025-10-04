Awami League leader arrested from Dhaka’s Gulshan

Police on Saturday arrested Barrister Ahsan Habib Bhuiyan, assistant secretary of the central sub-committee of the banned Awami League, during an operation in Dhaka’s Gulshan.

He was taken into custody early from a residence on Road No-118 and later produced before a court in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Abdus Salam, sub-inspector of Gulshan police station, said: “The arrestee Ahsan Habib Bhuiyan is assistant secretary of the Awami League central sub-committee. After his arrest, he was sent to court in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act. We will apply for his remand.”

Barrister Bhuiyan is the son of late Awami League leader MA Sattar Bhuiyan.