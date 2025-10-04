Islami Bank officials protest dismissals with Dhaka-Chittagong highway blockade

Hundreds of Islami Bank officials staged a human chain and road blockade on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway in Chittagong, protesting the dismissal of nearly 400 colleagues and the placement of thousands on administrative leave, demanding reinstatement and other reforms.

They are carrying out the program demanding reinstatement and six other demands.

On Saturday, around 11am, hundreds of Islami Bank officials gathered near the Dhaka-Chittagong highway in Foujdarhat area of Chittagong to hold a human chain.

By around 11:45am, the officials participating in the human chain took positions on the road and began the blockade.

The blockade caused several kilometers of traffic jams on both sides of this important highway, causing severe inconvenience for commuters.

The protesters allege that nearly 400 officials of Islami Bank in the Chittagong region have been unjustly dismissed.

Additionally, around 4,000 to 5,000 officials have been placed on OSD, rendering them inactive at their workplaces.

As a result, they are facing severe uncertainty with their families.

Earlier, on Friday, the dismissed officials had announced a continuous strike starting Sunday during a press conference.

However, their movement began Saturday morning with the human chain and road blockade.

Nurul Islam, a representative of the protesting officials and an Islami Bank official, said: “Nearly 400 of our officials have been unfairly and inhumanely dismissed. In addition, about five thousand officials have been put on OSD and kept inactive at their workplaces.”

He added: “Today, we are peacefully holding the human chain demanding the reinstatement of dismissed officials, withdrawal of OSD status, and fulfillment of six demands.”

Another official named Mizanur Rahman, who participated in the human chain, said: “The Islami Bank authorities have already blocked our salary accounts. We cannot even withdraw the money from our accounts. Besides, our ID cards have been blocked, and we are being harassed in various ways. Having lost our jobs, we are now left helpless.”

The six demands are: