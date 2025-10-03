Friday, October 03, 2025

ISPR: 69 arrested, weapons, drugs seized in joint drives

Citizens have also been urged to inform the nearest army camp about any suspicious activities

File image of ISPR. Photo: Collected
Update : 03 Oct 2025, 06:06 PM

Members of Bangladesh Army have arrested 69 people in joint operations to maintain law and order across the country.

The drives were conducted in Dhaka and different districts from September 25 to October 2.

The Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) confirmed the information in a press release issued on Friday.

According to the release, units under various infantry divisions and independent brigades carried out the operations in coordination with other law enforcement agencies.

Those arrested include top criminals, arms dealers, illegal arms holders, child traffickers, drug traders, gamblers, and members of banned organisations.

From them, security forces seized 10 illegal firearms, two magazines, three crude bombs, 27 rounds of ammunition, local and foreign sharp weapons, large quantities of drugs, mobile phones, stolen goods, and cash. The arrestees were handed over to the respective police stations after interrogation.

The ISPR said the army has been patrolling in 62 districts, including the Chittagong Hill Tracts, and has ensured security at nearly 33,000 puja mandaps and temples. It is also playing a direct role in controlling labour unrest in industrial areas.

The release added that such joint operations will continue to stabilise the overall law and order situation, urging citizens to inform the nearest army camp about any suspicious activities.

Topics:

arrestedInter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)
