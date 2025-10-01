Wednesday, October 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Govt to honor families of children killed in July movement

As part of World Children’s Day, the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs will honor the families 

Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 01 Oct 2025, 05:08 PM

The government has decided to honor the families of children killed in the July movement as part of this year’s World Children’s Day celebrations.

The day will be observed nationwide on October 6.

The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs announced the decision in a press release on Wednesday.

In addition, National Child Rights Week is being observed from Monday and will continue till October 5, jointly organized by government and non-government organizations.

To mark the occasion, the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and Bangladesh Shishu Academy will host a series of events at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.

Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmeen S Murshid will attend the program as chief guest, while Senior Secretary of the ministry Momtaz Ahmed will preside. S

Special addresses will be delivered by Unicef representatives and child delegates.

Parents of children killed in the movement will also share their reflections at the event, which will feature the screening of a documentary on children’s issues.

Topics:

Sharmeen Soneya Murshid
Read More

Sharmeen: All religious festivals will be fearless, joyful in New Bangladesh

Bangladesh, Turkey announce joint summit on ‘Women in Islam’

80,000 officials to ensure safe Durga Puja celebrations

Sharmeen highlights govt's 4-point agenda for women's empowerment

Sharmeen for building country afresh by remembering July martyrs

Tributes flow for Badruddin Umar

Latest News

2 students go missing in Rangamati boat capsize

Dengue: Death toll hits 200 in 2025

Rumor Scanner: Myanmar's footage being used to mislead people in Khagrachhari

Fakhrul urges vigilance to ensure peaceful Durga Puja celebrations

200 birds killed in Gazipur market fire

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x