Govt to honor families of children killed in July movement

The government has decided to honor the families of children killed in the July movement as part of this year’s World Children’s Day celebrations.

The day will be observed nationwide on October 6.

The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs announced the decision in a press release on Wednesday.

In addition, National Child Rights Week is being observed from Monday and will continue till October 5, jointly organized by government and non-government organizations.

To mark the occasion, the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and Bangladesh Shishu Academy will host a series of events at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.

Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmeen S Murshid will attend the program as chief guest, while Senior Secretary of the ministry Momtaz Ahmed will preside. S

Special addresses will be delivered by Unicef representatives and child delegates.

Parents of children killed in the movement will also share their reflections at the event, which will feature the screening of a documentary on children’s issues.