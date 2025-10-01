Wednesday, October 01, 2025

Section 144 remains despite blockade suspension in Khagrachhari

  • Residents welcomed the suspension of the blockade and urged withdrawal of Section 144

  • District Commissioner said lifting restrictions depends on situational assessment

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 01 Oct 2025, 11:18 AM

In Khagrachhari, the Jumma Chhatra Janata announced the suspension of their road blockade from 11pm on Tuesday. However, Section 144 has not yet been withdrawn, requiring residents to still abide by certain restrictions.

Following the announcement, vehicular movement resumed, shops reopened, and daily life started returning to normal.

On Wednesday morning, the reporter spoke with several residents of Khagrachhari town, including Sanu Mong Marma and Sajai Marma from Pankhaiya Para, Rinku Chakma from Natun Para, Biplob Tripura from Khagrapur, and businessmen Ayub Ali and Ramzan Ali from the Khagrachhari market.

All of them expressed relief at the suspension of the blockade and urged the swift withdrawal of Section 144.

When asked about the matter, District Commissioner ABM Iftekharul Islam Khandaker said: “The blockade has been withdrawn. However, the decision to lift Section 144 will depend on the assessment of whether normalcy has truly returned and overall situational review.”

He also called on everyone to cooperate in maintaining peace.

It is noted that Khagrachhari had been tense for the past few days following allegations of the rape of a female student.

The situation led to a road blockade and the imposition of Section 144 by the administration.

During the blockade, three people died in violent incidents in Guimara.

Topics:

Khagrachhari
