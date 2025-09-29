Monday, September 29, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Giant Textiles in Gazipur closed indefinitely over sexual harassment protest

The decision came following a protest over alleged indecent behavior by officials toward female workers
Giant Textiles Limited workers gathered in front of the factory following a protest over indecent behavior by officials toward female workers on September 29, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 29 Sep 2025, 08:28 PM

Giant Textiles Limited in Gazipur has been closed indefinitely following protests by workers over alleged sexual harassment of female employees and unfair dismissals.

Gazipur Industrial Police Inspector Abdul Latif confirmed the indefinite shutdown, citing protection of life and property.

The allegations were made against Manager (administration) Sohel Rana and Assistant General Manager (maintenance) Kausar, according to complaints made by three female members of the factory’s Worker Participation Committee (PC) and publicly shared by PC member Jui Akter on Monday.

Workers staged a sit-in outside the factory at 8am on Monday and later blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at Memberbari around 11am, demanding the removal of the accused officials and justice for the abuse. Police intervened after about 30 minutes, assuring workers their grievances would be addressed, and traffic resumed.

The management denied the allegations, accusing workers of assaulting officials. Following mutual accusations and unrest, operations were suspended from Sunday, September 28, under Section 13(1) of the Bangladesh Labor Act 2006.

Jui Akter alleged that management personnel verbally and physically abused protesting female workers, including tearing clothing and making obscene remarks, and threatened further harassment. Injured workers were treated at Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Medical College Hospital. Other workers said they were attacked for questioning dismissals or card-punching disputes.

Union leaders confirmed the assaults and called for justice. Sohel Rana denied the allegations, claiming workers made unreasonable demands and pressured management. Another administrative manager said the closure aimed to restore order after alleged assaults on officials.

Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

