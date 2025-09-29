Bangladesh Railway advises travelers to buy tickets using ‘Rail Sheba’ app

Bangladesh Railway (BR) authorities on Monday advised train travellers to buy their tickets using their “Rail Sheba” application to avoid possible fraud.

“Most of the online services proposing the sale of railway tickets are frauds. The people can avoid the fraudulence using our Rail Sheba app,” a BR spokesman said.

He said several so-called online rail ticket providers propose lucrative offers and receive money through bKash, Nagad or other mobile banking, assuring travellers to provide tickets and then disconnect their mobile phones or remove SIM cards, leaving victims in a state of wilderness.

According to railway authorities, anyone having an NID can purchase as many as four tickets in a single journey using the “Rail Sheba” application.

“One may be exposed to cheats if he or she buys tickets from any person, institution or place other than the railway service,” one railway official said.

He said BR’s own security forces and Government Railway Police (GRP) were engaged to take action against the frauds and advised travellers to call hotline 131 if they suspected anyone to be cheating.