CA condoles deaths of four, including three firefighters, in Tongi fire

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today expressed profound shock and sorrow over the tragic deaths of four people, including three firefighters, in a devastating fire at a chemical warehouse in Tongi of Gazipur in Bangladesh.

In a condolence message, he said: “While performing the noble responsibility of saving lives, three of our brave firefighters, along with another individual, have lost their lives. This is a heartbreaking incident”.

The chief adviser, who is now in the USA to attend the 80th United Nations General Assembly, prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and expressed his deep sympathy to the bereaved families.

He noted that members of the fire service and civil defence risk their lives day and night to protect people and property.

Sacrificing concern for their own lives, they rush forward to save others, Professor Yunus said, adding: “The nation remains indebted forever to their selfless sacrifices. Today’s tragedy reminds us of how much risk they take while discharging their duties. Their great sacrifice will remain forever remembered in the history of our nation.”

The chief adviser further said: “In this accident, we did not just lose a few lives, we witnessed a symbol of courage, humanity, and dedication”.

Noting that the fire service is one of the most dependable and courageous forces of Bangladesh, he said: “In times of crisis, they are the first to stand by the people. Today, while discharging that sacred duty, they had to give their lives. This is a moment of deep grief for the entire nation.”

Consoling the bereaved families, Professor Yunus said: “Your loved ones did not lose their lives in vain—they dedicated their lives for the nation. Every citizen of the country will remember their sacrifice with the highest respect. I share your pain and pray that Allah grants you patience and strength in this difficult time.”

Praying for the eternal peace of the departed souls, the chief adviser said: “This painful loss can never be replaced. Yet, their sacrifice will remain a source of inspiration for us—to build a safer Bangladesh.”

At least five people, including four fire service officials of Tongi Fire Station, sustained severe burn injuries while extinguishing the blaze at a chemical factory at Tongi’s Sahara Market in Bangladesh on September 22. Of them, four including three fire service officials have died.