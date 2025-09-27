Saturday, September 27, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Ekushey Boi Mela uncertain in December

Security concerns ahead of the polls prompted the home ministry to propose holding the book fair after the election

File image of Amar Ekushey Book Fair. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 27 Sep 2025, 07:35 PM

Uncertainty looms over the decision to hold the Amar Ekushey Boil Mela in December, after the Ministry of Home Affairs sent a proposal to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs to consider organizing the event after the national election.

The matter was discussed at the September 21 meeting of the Law-and-Order Advisory Council, where the upcoming national election in February and security measures for the fair were taken into account, an official of the political wing of the Home Ministry told Bangla Tribune on Saturday.

Following the discussion, a proposal was forwarded to the Cultural Affairs Ministry, which will now make the final decision.

Senior Information Officer of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, Mahbubur Rahman Tuhin, told Bangla Tribune: “No decision has been made yet regarding holding the book fair after the election.”

Bangla Academy Director General Prof Mohammad Azam also said: “No decision has been taken on this yet. I will be able to clarify everything on Sunday.”

Traditionally, the Amar Ekushey Boi Mela is held in February every year. But due to the national election and Ramadan, Bangla Academy earlier announced that the 2026 fair would take place in December 2025. On September 18, Prof Azam confirmed that the fair would be held from December 17, 2025.

Topics:

Ministry of Home AffairsAmar Ekushey Boi MelaMinistry of Cultural Affairs
Read More

New Sufia Kamal National Library building pushed back to end-2027

Tongi firemen to receive treatment guidance from Singapore doctor, says home adviser

Home adviser: Law enforcers to be deployed from Wednesday for Durga Puja

Home adviser: Let's build Bangladesh with July Uprising spirit

New initiative launched in Bangladesh to combat child exploitation, trafficking

Home adviser: Law and order situation has slightly deteriorated

Latest News

CA Yunus to join 'NRB Connect Day' event in NY on Saturday

Mohammedan, Abahani, Kings drop points in opening league fixtures

Parts of 180ft-long bridge collapses in Sreepur, causes sufferings to thousands

Sk Bashir: Tourism in Bangladesh to be safe, affordable

DCCI president calls on taxpayers, businesses to use e-return system

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x