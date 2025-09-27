Ekushey Boi Mela uncertain in December

Uncertainty looms over the decision to hold the Amar Ekushey Boil Mela in December, after the Ministry of Home Affairs sent a proposal to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs to consider organizing the event after the national election.

The matter was discussed at the September 21 meeting of the Law-and-Order Advisory Council, where the upcoming national election in February and security measures for the fair were taken into account, an official of the political wing of the Home Ministry told Bangla Tribune on Saturday.

Following the discussion, a proposal was forwarded to the Cultural Affairs Ministry, which will now make the final decision.

Senior Information Officer of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, Mahbubur Rahman Tuhin, told Bangla Tribune: “No decision has been made yet regarding holding the book fair after the election.”

Bangla Academy Director General Prof Mohammad Azam also said: “No decision has been taken on this yet. I will be able to clarify everything on Sunday.”

Traditionally, the Amar Ekushey Boi Mela is held in February every year. But due to the national election and Ramadan, Bangla Academy earlier announced that the 2026 fair would take place in December 2025. On September 18, Prof Azam confirmed that the fair would be held from December 17, 2025.