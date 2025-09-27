Saturday, September 27, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Father, son die in Srimangal pipeline fire linked to sabotage

Oil theft led to a pipeline leak and fire, burning three from one family

The floating oil caught fire in Srimangal, Moulvibazar. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 27 Sep 2025, 06:19 PM

Two members of the same family—a father and son—have died from severe burn injuries sustained in a fire caused by sabotage in Srimangal.

The incident occurred Tuesday night when miscreants punctured a crude oil pipeline operated by Chevron Bangladesh, triggering a leak that led to a deadly blaze.

The victims, identified as Basir Mia and his son Redwan Ahmed, succumbed to their injuries early Saturday morning while undergoing treatment at BIRDEM General Hospital in Dhaka.

Basir’s wife, Parvin Akhter, remains in critical condition.

Confirming the deaths, Abdul Wahid, a member of Bhunabir Union Parishad, said the bodies are expected to arrive at their village home in Shason Uttar Elam around 8pm.

The fire broke out around 9pm Tuesday after oil leaked into nearby water streams and spread toward the haor (wetlands), where villagers had gathered upon noticing floating fish.

According to a Chevron employee who spoke on condition of anonymity, the 12-inch pipeline—connecting the Bibiyana and Rashidpur gas fields—was punctured in an attempted oil theft.

Due to high pressure, the hole could not be sealed, and the perpetrators fled the scene.

Local reports indicate that a gang has been involved in crude oil theft in the area for some time.

The latest sabotage led to uncontrolled leakage, and the floating oil ignited while villagers were in the stream, severely injuring three members of the same family.

Authorities are investigating the incident, which has raised serious concerns about pipeline security and public safety in the region.

Topics:

Chevron BangladeshSrimangalBurned to Death
Read More

Burn victim dies after gas explosion in Dhaka Udyan

Child dies as private car catches fire at Narayanganj filling station

Srimangal records season’s lowest at 8.5°C

BNP leader files GD against Jubo Dal vice president

Worker burned to death on Buriganga oil-laden trawler fire  

Night out for 3 sisters ends in fatal Bailey Road fire

Latest News

Bangladesh to announce govt-backed Hajj packages Sunday; Costs likely to fall

Visa refused? Your solution is here with Global Pathway Experts Ltd

Visa refused? Your solution is here with Global Pathway Experts Ltd

Earthquake jolts Jessore, 3rd in Bangladesh in Sep

Dhaka College students reject university draft, seek consultation

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x