Saturday, September 27, 2025

Tongi blast death toll rises to four as one more fireman dies

Warehouse Inspector (officer) of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, Jannatul Naeem, passed away while under treatment

Warehouse Inspector (officer) of the Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) Khondoker Jannatul Nayem. Photo: Collected
Update : 27 Sep 2025, 11:45 AM

Warehouse Inspector (officer) of the Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) Khondkar Jannatul Naeem, 38, who was undergoing treatment after being severely burnt in the Tongi Chemical Gown fire incident, has passed away. His death has raised the total death toll from the blaze to four.

He, while under treatment, died on Saturday at 10am.

Confirming the news, the Residential Surgeon of Burn Institute Shawon Bin Rahman informed that 42% of his body was burnt.

Before this, while under treatment for burns, three people, including two firefighters and a shop worker, had died. With Naeem, the total number of deaths is four.

He is the son of Mozammel Haque of Khondkar Bari of Nokla Upazila of Sherpur.

The dead body has been kept in the morgue.

The four firemen suffered burn injuries in the explosion that occurred at a tin-shed chemical godown while they were dousing a flame that erupted in the warehouse at Sahara Market in Tongi, Gazipur, at around 3:29pm on Monday, fire brigade sources said.

Seven firefighting engines brought the fire under control around 7pm after about two hours of frantic efforts. 

With the death of Shamim, Nurul, and Nayem, the number of firefighters who sacrificed their lives while performing their duties reached 51 since the inception of FSCD, fire service sources said.

