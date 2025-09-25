Friday, September 26, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

IGP: Enhanced security in place for joyful celebrations of Durga Puja

He has assured of taking quick action if any untoward incident happens

File image of IGP Baharul Alam. Photo: Collected
Update : 25 Sep 2025, 10:47 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam on Thursday said extensive security measures have been taken across the country for peaceful and festive celebrations of the Durga Puja.

"Stringent security measures have been put in place for a peaceful and joyful celebration of the Durga Puja," he said while visiting the Sharbojonin Puja Mandap in Puran Dhaka's Banglabazar.

The police chief said members of the force are now on high alert in this connection.

To ensure security and avoid any untoward incidents, foolproof advance intelligence information is being collected, he said.

He has assured of taking quick action if any untoward incident happens.

Topics:

IGPDurga Puja
Read More

4-pair special trains to operate for Durga Puja holidays

Festive fervor grips Shankhari Bazar ahead of Durga Puja

Benapole, Sonamasjid land ports to suspend trade during Durga Puja

12-day holiday announced in educational institutions for Durga Puja, other festivals

Three ministries to monitor law and order during Durga Puja

Home adviser: No security threats around Durga Puja celebrations

Latest News

Pakistan edge Bangladesh to seal Asia Cup final showdown with India

Malnutrition threatens millions of Bangladeshi children

Protecting journalists requires more than promises

Why good frameworks fail

Bangladesh rules shipbreaking, but must step up safety

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x