IGP: Enhanced security in place for joyful celebrations of Durga Puja

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam on Thursday said extensive security measures have been taken across the country for peaceful and festive celebrations of the Durga Puja.

"Stringent security measures have been put in place for a peaceful and joyful celebration of the Durga Puja," he said while visiting the Sharbojonin Puja Mandap in Puran Dhaka's Banglabazar.

The police chief said members of the force are now on high alert in this connection.

To ensure security and avoid any untoward incidents, foolproof advance intelligence information is being collected, he said.

He has assured of taking quick action if any untoward incident happens.