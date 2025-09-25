Saarc, IFPRI sign MoU to boost agriculture ties in South Asia

The Saarc (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Agriculture Centre (SAC), Dhaka, and the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), Washington DC, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aiming to deepen collaboration in food and agriculture research, policy analysis, and capacity building across South Asia.

The MoU was signed on Wednesday by Md Golam Sarwar, secretary general of Saarc and Dr Johan Swinnen, director general of IFPRI, at the margins of the United Nations General Assembly this week in New York.

The ceremony was witnessed by Dr Md Harunur Rashid, director of SAC, and Dr Shahidur Rashid, director for South Asia at IFPRI.

Md Golam Sarwar, secretary general of Saarc remarked on how the signing of this MoU follows rigorous rounds of review and approvals across Saarc member states and reflects a strong commitment from both institutions to work together on the region’s pressing challenges in agriculture and food systems.

“We can build on our past collaborations and the strengths of both SAC and IFPRI to deliver real impact on the ground.

Partnerships such as this are vital for us to translate ideas into action and ensure that our region’s farmers and communities benefit. This collaboration also holds potential to enhance South-South and Triangular cooperation, allowing South Asia’s experiences and innovations to contribute to the wider Global South,” said Md Golam Sarwar.

While South Asia has made remarkable progress in agricultural productivity and fighting hunger over the past three decades, the region is climate vulnerable, has the world’s largest number of undernourished children, and many households cannot afford healthy diets. At the same time.

Governments across South Asia are introducing important innovations, from digital technologies to new social protection programs that link food, health, and climate goals. “The signing of this MoU comes at a critical time. The SAC–IFPRI partnership aims to support, strengthen, and scale up important policy and technology solutions across the region,” said Dr Swinnen.

The MoU sets out a framework for multi-pronged cooperation between SAC and IFPRI to support resilient and inclusive markets, sustainable food production, nutrition-sensitive food systems, food safety and standards, markets and trade, and strengthened institutions and governance.

Together, SAC and IFPRI is set to share expertise, conduct joint research and policy analysis, and engage in capacity building, training, and policy dialogue. The two institutions will also organize and participate in projects, workshops, and regional programs, as well as prepare joint work plans within their respective mandates.

Publications arising from this collaboration may be issued jointly or separately and both organizations have committed to making their research outputs and innovations more widely accessible.

In addition, the MoU also calls for joint projects on areas such as climate change adaptation and mitigation, consultancy, training, exposure visits, and events on food and agriculture.

To guide this work, a joint advisory committee co-chaired by the SAC director and the director South Asia, IFPRI, will be established.

The Committee will meet annually to identify research themes, review progress and provide advice on policy options.

SAC and IFPRI will also consider jointly developing project proposals and seeking partnerships for collaborative initiatives.

The MoU will be valid for three years and may be renewed upon mutual agreement and the concurrence of Saarc member states.