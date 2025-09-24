Wednesday, September 24, 2025

AC blast at Jatrabari: Burn victim dies at DMCH

Deceased wife Eva Akhter and their two sons have also suffered burn injuries when air-conditioner exploded 
Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). Photo: UNB
Update : 24 Sep 2025, 04:25 PM

A 38-year-old man who sustained burn injuries in an air-conditioner explosion at Dhalpur in Jatrabari area of the capital died at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Tuhin Hossain.

Confirming the death, Dr Shaon Bin Rahman, resident physician of the institute, said that Tuhin Hossain had 47% of his body burned.

The incident took place at around 1:30am last Friday in a seven-storey building in the Boubazar area of ​​Dhalpur under Jatrabari police station.

They were rescued and brought to the unit at the National Burn Institute for treatment on Friday night.

The injured are the deceased's wife, Iba Akhter, 30, and their two sons, Towhid, 7, and Tanvir, 9.

Farzana Akhter, the younger sister of Iba Akhter, said that at around 1:30am on Friday, everyone was sleeping in the room of the seventh-floor house when the explosion from the AC spread the fire throughout the house, resulting in the four of them being burned.

The deceased Tuhin is the son of Md Lokman Munshi of Kunia village in Madaripur Sadar upazila. By profession, he worked as a mobile servicing worker at Motaleb Plaza.

Topics:

ExplosionJatrabariDhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH)
