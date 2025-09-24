Another firefighter dies from Tongi fire injuries

Another firefighter injured in the chemical warehouse explosion at Tongi on Monday night has died.

Nurul Huda, 38, who was undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, succumbed to his injuries in the ICU around 2:40pm on Tuesday. With his death, the toll from the incident has risen to two.

Confirming the matter, Dr Shaon Bin Rahman, resident surgeon of the institute, said: “His body was 100% burnt.”

Nurul Huda joined the service in 2007. He was the son of Abdul Monsur from Gafargaon upazila in Mymensingh.

Four firemen suffered severe burn injuries when an explosion occurred at the chemical godown while they were dousing the flame.

Fire fighters Shamim Ahmed, 42, and Nurul Huda, 38, suffered nearly 100% burn injuries, while Fire Officer Khondoker Jannatul Nayem, 35, sustained 42% burn injuries and firefighter Joy Hasan, 24, received 5% burn injuries in the fire.

Of them, firefighter Shamim Ahmed succumbed to his injuries around 3pm on Tuesday at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS) and other two injured firefighters are now undergoing treatment at the public health facility.