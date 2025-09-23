NCP leader Akhtar attacked in NY, says 'not afraid of this'

Claiming that they have a target of the Awami League, National Citizen Party (NCP) Member Secretary Akhtar Hossen on Monday vowed that the Awami League would not be able to make a comeback amid what he called "anti-fascist unity."

Soon after coming out from the John F Kennedy International Airport with BNP and Jamaat leaders, Akhter Hossen and NCP’s First Senior Joint Member Secretary Dr Tasnim Jara were confronted by a small group of Awami League supporters.

The protesters chanted slogans until the delegation entered their vehicles. At one point, eggs were thrown at Akhter Hossen.

Speaking to reporters later at a hotel in New York, Akhter said Awami League activists were resorting to the same intimidation tactics abroad that they practised in Bangladesh.

“We are not afraid of this. The people of Bangladesh showed the highest level of courage against the Awami League and even sacrificed their lives. They will remain united and Awami League will not be able to return,” he said.

Dr Tasnim Jara, who faced verbal abuse during the incident, condemned the attack and linked it to a broader pattern of hostility towards women in politics.

“This is nothing new. We have seen how women - who were on the front during the movement and now getting involved in politics - were targeted and undermined by the Awami League in Bangladesh. Today, we saw a reflection of that again,” she said.

Dr Tasnim stressed that such incidents would not deter them from their political mission.

“This cannot stop us. Many people are joining with us, and people rejected the Awami League," she said.

She said the attack was aimed not at Hossen as an individual, but at his political identity as a representative of an anti-fascist movement.

“This attack shows the fear and despair of the defeated forces. It will not weaken Akhter Hossen but only strengthen his determination,” Dr Tasnim said.

The NCP and BNP leaders are part of a delegation accompanying the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The delegation includes BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP leader Humayun Kabir, Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Syeed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, and NCP leaders Dr Tasnim Jara and Akhter Hossen.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami leader Mohammad Nakibur Rahman is joining the delegation from the US.