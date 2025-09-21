Sunday, September 21, 2025

Van driver killed after being run over by bus in Gopalganj

The speeding bus was heading towards Dhaka

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Update : 21 Sep 2025, 04:38 PM

A van driver named Sukhen Bar was killed after being hit by a bus in Kashiani Upazila of Gopalganj.

He was the son of Jiten Bar from the Mahmudpur area of Kashiani.

The accident occurred around 10am on Sunday in the Pona Bus Stand area on the Dhaka-Khulna highway.

Maksudur Rahman Murad Hossain, officer-in-charge of the Bhatiaparaa Highway police station, confirmed the incident.

He stated that around 10am, Sukhen Bar was crossing the Dhaka-Khulna highway near the Pona Bus Stand when a speeding bus from Sohag Paribahan, heading towards Dhaka from Khulna, ran him over. 

He was taken to Kashiani Health Complex in a critically injured condition, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Gopalganj Across Bangladesh Road Accidents
