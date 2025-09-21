Accessibility remains a distant dream for wheelchair users

In Bangladesh, access to mobility remains a major challenge for persons with physical disabilities, especially wheelchair users. The wheelchair users face constant obstacles in accessing education, employment, healthcare, and administrative services.

“Due to a power outage, after an exam, I once had to wait four hours just for the lift,” said Pushpita, a student of the Department of Women and Gender Studies at Dhaka University.

Most of her classes are held on the third or fourth floor of the Arts building. Although ramps and lifts are available, the biggest problem arises during exams, as those are usually held on the fifth or sixth floor. When the lift stops working, stairs are not an option for her. On one such occasion, she had to wait nearly four hours for the electricity to return, as the building had no generator backup.

The toilet facilities are also unsuitable. “There is only one high-commode toilet on the ground floor,” she said, explaining that she drinks less water as a result, which poses potential health risks.

Outside the campus, the situation is no different. Access barriers exist in government offices, hospitals, and shopping malls as well. Public transport is not wheelchair-friendly, and even ride-sharing services often refuse requests when they hear the passenger is a wheelchair user.

Another student, Hasina Akter, said: “We have no lift and ramp and so I cannot pursue education regularly.”

Hasina is currently pursuing her master’s at Mirpur College. Due to a lack of ramps and lifts, it becomes extremely difficult for her to attend classes or sit for exams.

Hasina said: “For students like us, the priority must be creating an accessible environment. Otherwise, our education will be dishonorably cut short.”

“Despite being qualified, I’m losing job opportunities only due to a lack of accessibility,” a frustrated Imran Hossain told Dhaka Tribune.

Imran is currently working at the Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP), where the environment is disability-friendly. However, whenever he considers applying for other jobs, the first concern that arises is whether he will even be able to enter the workplace.

He said: “Sometimes job postings really interest me, but then I wonder: will I even be able to get inside the office? That one question holds me back.”

“Policies exist, but implementation doesn’t. Accessibility is still stuck in the sympathy zone,” said Salma Mahbub, general secretary of the Bangladesh Society for the Change and Advocacy Nexus (B-SCAN).

She explained: “The Bangladesh National Building Code (BNBC) clearly specifies that government buildings must ensure accessibility for persons with physical disabilities through ramps, lifts, accessible toilets, and all other necessary facilities. Nevertheless, implementation remains a major challenge.”

“Even in some buildings where ramps or lifts are available, toilets remain inaccessible. Just this one missing facility breaks the entire accessibility chain. Despite multiple discussions with the government, no significant progress has been achieved,” she added.