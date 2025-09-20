Saturday, September 20, 2025

3 held over torturing youth by unleashing dog in Comilla

According to the Rab-11 CO, the torture video went viral on Friday night, and the three men were involved

Comilla map. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 20 Sep 2025, 02:29 PM

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Saturday arrested three people in connection with their alleged involvement in torturing a young man by unleashing two dogs over theft charges in Burichang Upazila of Comilla district.

The arrestees were Shanta Islam, son of Md Julhas of Tongibari upazila, Al Amin Lipu, son of Siraj Uddin of Sadar upazila of Munshiganj district and Sajib Hawladar, son of Md Faruk of Burichang upazila of the district.

A video footage of the torture went viral on the social media on Friday night and after citing the video footage, the elite force arrested the three people, said Commanding Officer of Rab-11, Sadman Ibne Alam.

According to the primary investigation, Rab said a bronze-made cable was stolen from Sakura Steel Mill in Burichang Upazila on September 12.

Two German Shepherd dogs were brought to the mill area to catch the thief.

On Friday, when Joy Chandra Sarkar, son of Bishnu Sarkar of Shitalpara village in Kasba upazila of Brahmanbaria district, entered the mill, the three arrestees caught Joy and beat him mercilessly.

Later, they unleashed two dogs on him.

A video of the dogs attacking him multiple times was recorded and shared on social media.

Joy later filed a case with Burichang Police Station.

ComillaRapid Action Battalion (RAB)
