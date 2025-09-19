Tk 40,000cr siphoned abroad: 52 Bangladeshis under watch

Central Intelligence Cell (CIC) of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has uncovered a vast network of money laundering that has moved at least Tk40,000 crore out of the country and into properties and accounts overseas.

At the centre of the findings are 52 influential Bangladeshis, whose passports have been seized. Investigators saId they evaded nearly Tk10,000 crore in taxes. Yet their names remain legally confidential — for now.

Properties across continents

From January to April, a CIC special team traced the laundered wealth to Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, London, New York, Virginia, Florida, and Kuala Lumpur.

The largest holdings were concentrated in Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, and London. So far, 346 properties registered under both individual and company names have been identified, pointing to what investigators describe as a sophisticated effort to shift assets abroad.

Action under Yunus’s directive

Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus has directed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to file cases on charges of tax evasion, money laundering, and illegal wealth accumulation.

“The looting of the country’s wealth to build assets abroad is a grave act of treason,” Dr Yunus