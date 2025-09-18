Light to moderate rain likely across Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places across the country over the next 24 hours, commencing at 9am on Thursday.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at few places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal and Chittagong divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions," according to a bulletin issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

It further said that the day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The BMD added that the axis of monsoon troughs runs through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal to Assam across northern part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay, it is also said.