Biman pilot caught flying to Jeddah using mother’s passport

Dhaka airport immigration oversight exposed after Saudi authorities detect error

File image of passport. Photo: Collected
Update : 17 Sep 2025, 11:45 PM

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines pilot “accidentally” carried his mother’s passport instead of his own while scheduled to operate a Dhaka-Jeddah flight Tuesday night.

Biman’s General Manager (Public Relations) Boshra Islam told the media that immigration officials at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka cleared Captain Muntasir Rahman without properly checking his documents, including his passport.

The error was only discovered after the flight landed in Jeddah, where Saudi immigration authorities noticed the mistake and prevented the pilot from leaving the airport for a hotel.

Biman’s station manager in Jeddah later intervened and resolved the issue, Boshra added.

Arrangements were also made to send the captain’s actual passport on a subsequent Biman flight so he could operate the scheduled return journey.

The airline emphasized that no flights were delayed and no financial loss occurred due to the incident.

Immigration and PassportsBangladesh Biman
