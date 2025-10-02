E-passport services now active in 65 Bangladesh missions

The Department of Immigration and Passports has extended its e-passport services to over 1.4 million Bangladeshi expatriates across 144 countries, marking a significant milestone in digital identity integration.

The initiative is being implemented through 65 missions abroad, with the latest rollout inaugurated at the Bangladesh Embassy in Morocco by Director General Major General Nurul Anwar.

“As part of our commitment to modernize passport services, we aim to bring every Bangladeshi living abroad under the e-passport system,” said Maj Gen Anwar.

“The program is already active in key regions including Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Kuwait, the Middle East, Europe, the UK, and the US. Coverage will soon expand to smaller countries with fewer expatriates.”

Launched on January 22, 2020, by then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh became the 119th country globally—and the first in South Asia—to introduce e-passports.

Initially available at select passport offices in Dhaka, the service has since expanded nationwide and to missions abroad with large expatriate populations.

What sets e-passports apart

Unlike traditional machine-readable passports (MRPs), e-passports feature a polycarbonate card embedded with a chip and antenna that securely stores biometric data.

This includes three photographs, fingerprints of all ten fingers, and iris scans, enabling fast and accurate identity verification.

One of the key advantages of e-passports is access to automated immigration via e-gates, allowing travelers to bypass manual checks.

At Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, three e-gates are currently operational.

Plans are underway to install 50 more at Chittagong and Sylhet airports, as well as at Benapole and Banglabandha land ports.

While the Civil Aviation Authority will oversee installation, the Immigration Department will manage operations.

Faster, safer travel

E-passport holders can complete immigration in under a minute, independently and securely. If discrepancies arise or travel restrictions apply, the system flags the issue instantly.

The e-passport program is now recognized as one of the most advanced globally, with 118 countries currently using similar systems.

The Department of Immigration and Passports reports steady progress over the past five years, with full operational coverage in regional offices and expanding reach abroad.