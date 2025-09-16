Gold price hits record high in Bangladesh again

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) has once again raised gold prices in the country, setting a new all-time high.

As per the revised rate, the price of 22-carat gold has been increased by Tk3,675 per bhori (11.664 grams), reaching Tk1,89,622 — the highest in the country’s history.

Bajus announced the new price in a press release on Tuesday night, saying the rate will come into effect from Wednesday.

According to the statement, the price of pure gold (Tejabi) has increased in the local market.

Considering the overall situation, the new price has been set.

Under the new tariff, the price of 21-carat gold has been fixed at Tk1,81,002 per bhori, 18-carat gold at Tk1,55,143 per bhori and traditional method gold (Sanatani) at Tk1,28,701 per bhori.

Bajus further said that the selling price of gold must include 5% VAT fixed by the government and a minimum making charge of 6% set by the association. However, the making charge may vary depending on jewellery design and quality.

Earlier on September 9, Bajus last adjusted gold prices, raising the price of 22-carat gold by Tk3,137 per bhori to Tk1,85,947.