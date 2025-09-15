Government revokes medals of 7 fugitive police officers

The government has revoked the medals of seven senior police officers who have been absconding from their workplaces. They had received the awards at different times between 2013 and 2023.

Among the officers whose medals were withdrawn are: one deputy inspector general (DIG), four superintendents of police (SP), two additional superintendents of police (ASP), and one inspector.

They are: former Rajshahi Range DIG Md Anisur Rahman (currently attached to the River Police in Dhaka); Rangpur Range SP Kazi Moniruzzaman; Barisal Range SP Md Nazmul Islam; Police Staff College SP Md Hafiz Al-Faruk; DMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajib Das; RAB-14 Mymensingh ASP; and APBn-13 Inspector Md Julhaz Uddin.

The order was issued on Sunday in a circular signed by Deputy Secretary Tousif Ahmad of the Public Security Division’s Police-2 branch.

The circular stated that as departmental proceedings are already underway against the officers for fleeing their workplaces, the medals conferred upon them stand revoked.

It added that all financial benefits linked to the medals are to be suspended immediately, and the officers must return any monetary rewards they had earlier received.