Sagar-Runi murder: Probe report submission deferred for 121th time

A Dhaka court has once again deferred the submission of the investigation report in the murder case of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi, this time until November 30. With this, the submission date has been delayed for the 121st time.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Minhajur Rahman’s court set the new date on Sunday after the report was not filed.

On February 11, 2012, journalists Sagar and Runi were murdered in their rented apartment in West Rajabazar, Dhaka. At the time of the incident, their four-and-a-half-year-old son, Mahir Sarowar Megh, was at home. Sagar worked at private television channel Maasranga, and Runi was employed at ATN Bangla.

Following the murder, Runi’s brother Nausher Alam filed a case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station.

The accused in the case are—Rafiqul Islam, Bakul Mia, Masum Mintu, Kamrul Islam alias Arun, Abu Saeed, the couple’s two security guards Palash Rudra Pal and Enayet Ahmed, and their “friend” Tanvir Rahman Khan. Among them, Tanvir and Palash are out on bail, while the others remain in prison.