Sunday, September 14, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Sagar-Runi murder: Probe report submission deferred for 121th time

On February 11, 2012, Sagar and Runi were murdered in their rented apartment in West Rajabazar, Dhaka

File image of murdered journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Nahar Runi. Photo: Collected
Update : 14 Sep 2025, 02:01 PM

A Dhaka court has once again deferred the submission of the investigation report in the murder case of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi, this time until November 30. With this, the submission date has been delayed for the 121st time.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Minhajur Rahman’s court set the new date on Sunday after the report was not filed.

On February 11, 2012, journalists Sagar and Runi were murdered in their rented apartment in West Rajabazar, Dhaka. At the time of the incident, their four-and-a-half-year-old son, Mahir Sarowar Megh, was at home. Sagar worked at private television channel Maasranga, and Runi was employed at ATN Bangla.

Following the murder, Runi’s brother Nausher Alam filed a case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station.

The accused in the case are—Rafiqul Islam, Bakul Mia, Masum Mintu, Kamrul Islam alias Arun, Abu Saeed, the couple’s two security guards Palash Rudra Pal and Enayet Ahmed, and their “friend” Tanvir Rahman Khan. Among them, Tanvir and Palash are out on bail, while the others remain in prison.

Topics:

Sagar-Runi Murder Case
Read More

Sagar-Runi murder: Probe report submission deferred for 120th time

Sagar-Runi murder: Probe report submission postponed for 118th time

Task force gets 6 more months to probe Sagar-Runi murder

DMP: Sagar-Runi murder case documents not burnt

Probe report in Sagar-Runi murder case delayed for 117th time

Farzana Rupa to be interrogated by taskforce over Sagar-Runi murder

Latest News

Home adviser: Ducsu, Jucsu polls held peacefully with full law enforcement support

Nodes Digital secures €40,000 to drive climate-smart farming in Bangladesh

Cucsu nomination paper distribution begins

Globe Biotech’s Bangavax receives US patent, a first for Bangladesh’s pharma industry

Thomas Muller nets hat trick on 36th birthday in historic win

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x