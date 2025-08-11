Monday, August 11, 2025

Sagar-Runi murder: Probe report submission deferred for 120th time

Earlier on February 11, 2012, journalists Sagar and Runi were murdered in their rented apartment in West Rajabazar

File image of murdered journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Nahar Runi. Photo: Collected
Update : 11 Aug 2025, 03:24 PM

A Dhaka court has set September 14 for submission of the investigation report in the murder case of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi, which marks the 120th deferral of the report’s submission.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Minhajur Rahman’s court set the new date on Monday as the probe report was not submitted. 

On February 11, 2012, journalists Sagar and Runi were murdered in their rented apartment in West Rajabazar, Dhaka. At the time of the incident, their four-and-a-half-year-old son, Mahir Sarowar Megh, was at home. Sagar worked at private television channel Maasranga, and Runi was employed at ATN Bangla.

Following the murder, Runi’s brother Nausher Alam filed a case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station.

The accused in the case are—Rafiqul Islam, Bakul Mia, Masum Mintu, Kamrul Islam alias Arun, Abu Saeed, the couple’s two security guards Palash Rudra Pal and Enayet Ahmed, and their “friend” Tanvir Rahman Khan. Among them, Tanvir and Palash are out on bail, while the others remain in prison.

Topics:

Sagar-Runi Murder Case
