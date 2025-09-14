Govt condemns attempted attack on Mahfuj Alam in London

The interim government has condemned attempted attack on Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuj Alam in London.

On Friday, as Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuz Alam left a SOAS-University of London programme marking the first anniversary of Bangladesh’s July uprising, a group of demonstrators threw eggs at Bangladesh High Commission vehicles and briefly tried to block their path.

London’s Metropolitan Police intervened effectively; reports indicate Mr Alam was not in the cars struck, said a statement issued by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing today.

The Bangladesh High Commission in London said police were in constant contact and assured “full security” for the Adviser during his engagements.

The incident in London follows an attack on Mahfuj Alam a couple of weeks ago while he was on government business in New York.

During an event at Bangladesh’s Consulate General, protesters threw eggs (and, per multiple accounts, bottles) and smashed glass doors; the mission subsequently wrote to local authorities, including the State Department’s local office, seeking action, the statement said.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam publicly condemned the attempted harassment.

"The government condemns this latest attack with the same conviction that our government, the people of Bangladesh and the authorities of both host countries stand on the side of civilised values while the thugs inhabit the world of barbarism and bullying," the statement read.

This pattern of conduct has no place in any democracy that values argument over aggression and debate over thuggery. "As we said after the attack in New York, violence is not protest; intimidation is not free speech. Those words apply with full force in London as they did in New York."

"We reaffirm the principle we asserted after the New York incident: fundamental freedoms of speech, assembly, and peaceful protest are cornerstones of democracy - but they must be exercised with responsibility and respect," the statement said.

Targeting consular vehicles and attempting to obstruct them is not only reckless, it offends the norms that safeguard dialogue between nations.

Bangladesh acknowledges the Metropolitan Police response and urges continued coordination to identify offenders and pursue appropriate charges.

"To those who organised or abetted this behaviour: grow up. If you believe in your cause, make your case - peacefully, lawfully, and with dignity. Eggs, fists, and mob theatrics persuade no one; they merely prove to the world that you have no argument left," the statement read.

The Bangladesh government called on the Metropolitan Police to complete a full investigation, using available footage to identify individuals who committed offences (vandalism, assault, obstruction) and bring them to justice, the statement said.

It also urged political leaders and community organisers to publicly and unequivocally repudiate violence and intimidation in the diaspora, whatever their factional loyalties.

The government calls for affirming the right to peaceful protest - and the equal right of officials, students and citizens to speak and assemble without fear. "Democracy demands passion; it also demands self control.

"The cause of Bangladesh’s evolution as a democracy that protects all citizens’ security and dignity requires both," the statement added.