Jucsu election enters second day amid delays and tensions

The long-awaited Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election descended into uncertainty on Friday, as vote counting stretched into its second day amid chaos, frustration, and tragedy following the sudden death of a polling officer.

Preliminary figures suggest that around 67% of the 11,743 registered voters cast their ballots in this election. Of the total voters, 6,102 were male students and 5,817 were female.

Teacher dies amid vote-counting chaos

Jahangirnagar University (JU) witnessed a tragic turn during the long-awaited Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) elections, as Fine Art Department’s Assistant Professor Jannatul Ferdous died on Friday morning while on election duty. She had served as a polling officer at Preetilata Hall the previous day.

On Friday morning, while entering the Election Commission office at the Senate building to oversee the ongoing counting process, she suddenly collapsed. She was rushed to Savar Enam Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

The incident sparked grief and outrage among the academic community. Professor Sultana Akter, returning officer of Nawab Faizunnesa Hall, blamed the Election Commission’s “mismanagement” for the teacher’s death.

She alleged that the shift from machine-based to manual counting created unnecessary delays, forcing polling officials to work under extreme pressure.

“Had the results been counted at the halls on the same night, the process would have ended by 11pm, and we would not have lost our colleague,” she said, demanding accountability and compensation from the administration.

Vice-chancellor expresses grief

In an official statement, JU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan expressed deep shock and sorrow at the sudden demise of Jannatul Ferdous.

He described her as a kind and beloved teacher whose absence would be irreparable for the Fine Art Department and the university.

He extended condolences to her family and prayed for the eternal peace of her soul.

Vote counting delays spark frustration

Although polling ended on Thursday afternoon, the vote-counting process remained incomplete even after 30 hours.

Election officials admitted that results were delayed as the Election Commission abandoned the initial OMR machine counting plan following objections from candidates, opting instead for a manual counting method.

However, faculty members and student leaders expressed frustration over the delays. Critics warned that prolonged counting risked unrest on campus and raised further questions about transparency.

Three panels demand quick results

Meanwhile, candidates from three panels have issued an ultimatum to the Election Commission, demanding that the results of both the central Jucsu and hall union elections be announced by midnight. They warned of taking stern action if their demands are not met.

To press their demands, candidates and supporters of the Bagchas-backed “Shikkharthi Oikya Forum,” independent panel "Shotontro Shikkharthi Sommelon", and Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed “Shomonnito Shikkharthi Jote” GS candidate Mazharul Islam are currently staging a sit-in in front of the Commission office.

Earlier in the afternoon, JU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Kamrul Ahsan visited the Election Commission and reportedly held a meeting with officials regarding the situation.

Hall union results completed, central counting underway

According to election officials, hall union counting has been completed in all 21 residential halls.

Out of 150 posts across the 10 female dormitories, 59 had no candidates and 67 had only one candidate, leaving only 24 posts contested.

Meanwhile, the central Jucsu vote counting for 25 posts is still underway. A total of 177 candidates contested in this year’s Jucsu election, including nine for vice president (VP) and eight for general secretary (GS).

Tight security measures

To ensure a peaceful environment during the Jucsu election, a strong security presence was deployed across the Jahangirnagar University campus and surrounding areas.

Around 1,500 police personnel, along with 10 platoons of RAB and BGB, were stationed in a state of high alert.

Additional checkpoints were set up at key entry points and polling centers, as law enforcement agencies maintained strict vigilance to prevent any untoward incident.

Possible result announcement

While the Election Commission has assured that unofficial central results might be announced late Friday night, many fear the process could stretch into Saturday.

Voters and students alike are demanding swifter action to avoid further tension.

Election Commission Member Secretary AKM Rashidul Alam said: “We faced some initial difficulties, but we expect to finish counting the results by this night. We have given three papers to each voter to give their vote in the central students' union election. That's why we have to count at least 25 thousand ballot papers. We are trying to publish as soon as possible. There is vivid progress in vote counting."