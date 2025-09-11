30-year-old teacher dies as wall collapses in Kadamtali

A 30-year-old schoolteacher died after a boundary wall collapsed in Jurain’s Muradpur area of Dhaka on Thursday evening.

The victim, Md Mostafizur Rahman, 30, assistant teacher at Muradpur Adarsha High School, was injured around 5:30pm while inspecting ongoing construction work at the school. He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 6:30pm, where doctors declared him dead, said his nephew Shariyatullah.

Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of the DMCH police camp, said the body has been kept at the hospital morgue and the incident has been reported to Kadamtali Police Station.