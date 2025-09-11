Thursday, September 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

30-year-old teacher dies as wall collapses in Kadamtali

The body has been kept at DMC morgue, say police 

File Image: Representational image of a corpse. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 11 Sep 2025, 10:17 PM

A 30-year-old schoolteacher died after a boundary wall collapsed in Jurain’s Muradpur area of Dhaka on Thursday evening.

The victim, Md Mostafizur Rahman, 30, assistant teacher at Muradpur Adarsha High School, was injured around 5:30pm while inspecting ongoing construction work at the school. He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 6:30pm, where doctors declared him dead, said his nephew Shariyatullah.

Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of the DMCH police camp, said the body has been kept at the hospital morgue and the incident has been reported to Kadamtali Police Station.

Topics:

DiedSchool teacherDhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH)
Read More

42-year-old Bangladeshi expat killed in South Africa stabbing

Motorcyclist dies as bus hits him at Khilgaon

Husband stabs woman to death in Dhaka

30-year-old man dies, two fall ill in Dhaka hotel

21-year-old dies after jumping into Gulshan Lake in Dhaka

DMCH director: Nur’s condition improves, shifted to cabin

Latest News

DNCC administrator: Water logging reduced this year

Southeast Bank honours 53 children of its employees for academic achievements

Premier Bank brings positive changes in governance

IFIC Bank holds 48th AGM

Jucsu elections: Results to be announced Friday

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x