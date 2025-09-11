Milestone Tragedy: 3 more students released from burn institute

The National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS) on Thursday released three more burn victims of the fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in the capital’s Uttara.

Milestone students Alvira, 10, Samia, 10, and Nusrat, 12, were discharged this afternoon as their conditions improved, said NIBPS Resident Surgeon Dr Shawon Bin Rahman, reports BSS.

With them, a total of 23 burn victims of the crash have so far been released from the institute, while 13 others remain under treatment, he said.

On July 21, a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet slammed into a two-storey building of Milestone School and College minutes after take-off around 1pm, killing 35 people, including the pilot, according to Health Ministry officials.