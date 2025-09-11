Thursday, September 11, 2025

No festive buzz, low participation in long-awaited Jucsu polls

Off-campus voters had come in small numbers and intermittent rain further affected participation

Women voters are seen standing in line to cast their votes. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 11 Sep 2025, 03:05 PM

The Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election is being held after 33 years, with voter turnout on campus appearing relatively low by 2pm on Thursday.

The electoral enthusiasm or festive atmosphere that was expected was largely absent on campus.

Off-campus voters had come in small numbers and intermittent rain further affected participation.

Meanwhile, multiple candidates and voters informed this correspondent that there were several reports of ballot fraud and violations of the code of conduct.

At Pritilata Hall, Khaleda Zia Hall, Tajuddin Ahmad Hall, Hall, Rafiqu 21, Jabbar Hall, Bishwakabi Rabindranath Tagore Hall, Maulana Bhasani Hall, Kazi Nazrul Islam Hall, Ruqayyah Hall, Fazilatunnesa Hall, Taramon Bibi Hall and Jahanara Imam Hall, voter lines were very short, and in some halls, no queues were observed at all.

Anisul Islam, who came to vote at Hall No 10, told Dhaka Tribune: “The voting environment is fairly ordinary. There was some rain and it was not the kind of atmosphere I had expected.”

Topics:

Jahangirnagar University (JU)Jucsu election
