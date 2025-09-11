Jucsu polls at a glance

After a gap of 33 years, the 10th Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election is being held on Thursday. Elections for the student unions of the university’s 21 residential halls are also taking place. Voting will continue from 9am to 5pm.

Each voter will cast 40 votes in total—25 for the central union and 15 for the hall unions. Accordingly, ballot papers have been printed: three pages for Jucsu, two pages for two specific halls, and one page for the remaining halls.

This year, 11,747 students are eligible to vote, including 6,018 from 11 male halls and 5,729 from 10 female halls.

Voter distribution in male halls:

Al-Beruni Hall: 210 (Honours 148, Masters 62)

Afm Kamal Uddin Hall: 333 (Honours 240, Masters 93)

Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall: 464 (Honours 346, Masters 118)

Shahid Salam Barkat Hall: 297 (Honours 233, Masters 65)

Maulana Bhasani-Honours Hall: 514 (Honours 450, Masters 64)

Bishwokobi Rabindranath Tagore Hall: 350 (Honours 267, Masters 83)

10th Male Hall: 526 (Honours 394, Masters 128)

Shahid Rafique Jabbar Hall: 650 (Honours 506, Masters 144)

21st Male Hall: 735 (Honours 542, Masters 193)

Jatiyo Kobi Kazi Nazrul Islam Hall: 992 (Honours 981, Masters 11)

Shahid Tajuddin Ahmad Hall: 947 (Honours 849, Masters 98)

Voter distribution in female halls:

Jahanara Imam Hall: 367 (Honours 246, Masters 121)

Nawab Faizunnesa Hall: 279 (Honours 210, Masters 69)

Preetilata Hall: 396 (Honours 292, Masters 104)

Begum Khaleda Zia Hall: 403 (Honours 295, Masters 108)

Begum Sufia Kamal Hall: 456 (Honours 351, Masters 105)

13th Female Hall: 519 (Honours 291, Masters 228)

15th Female Hall: 571 (Honours 488, Masters 83)

Rokeya Hall: 956 (Honours 918, Masters 38)

Fazilatunnesa Hall: 799 (Honours 640, Masters 158)

Birprotik Taramon Bibi Hall: 983 (Honours 976, Masters 7)

A total of 177 candidates are contesting for 25 Jucsu posts this year—132 male and 45 female candidates. The list includes representatives from Chhatra Dal, Chhatra Shibir, BAGSAS, independent candidates, and other independent panels.

Jucsu was established in 1972, with its first election held the same year. Golam Morshed was elected vice president (VP), while Shah Borhanuddin Rokon of Jasad Chhatra League became general secretary (GS).

Subsequent elections took place in 1973, 1974, 1980, 1981, 1989, 1990, 1991, and 1992.