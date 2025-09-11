Police, BGB, RAB on high alert for Jucsu, hall union polls

The Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) and hall union elections are being held on Thursday, with strict security measures enforced across the campus.

Members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), police, and Ansar have been deployed at key entrances to prevent any untoward incidents. Patrols were also observed throughout the campus.

To maintain order, 1,500 police officers, seven platoons of BGB, and five platoons of Ansar have been stationed in and around the university.

Outsiders are being turned away, and only vehicles with university or Election Commission stickers or those providing emergency services are allowed inside.

A police officer on duty said: “The Jucsu election is underway, and maximum security measures have been put in place. No one without an ID card is being allowed inside, and we remain on high alert.”

Jucsu Election Commission Member-Secretary Professor AKM Rashidul Alam added: “Security has been strengthened to ensure the election is conducted smoothly. The commission will take all necessary measures to maintain order.”

Residential halls have been instructed to keep canteens and shops open with sufficient food supplies. From Wednesday evening (6pm) until Thursday noon, motorcycles are banned on campus except for essential services such as security, water, electricity, gas, and internet. Staff buses are directed to use designated gates.

This year, 177 candidates are contesting 25 Jucsu posts, including nine for vice president (VP), nine for general secretary (GS), six for female joint secretary, and ten for male joint secretary.