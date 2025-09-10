Wednesday, September 10, 2025

120 magistrates appointed for BCS preliminary exams

The 47th BCS preliminary exam will be held on September 19 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at 113 centres in Dhaka

Ministry of Public Administration. Photo: Collected
Update : 10 Sep 2025, 05:36 PM

The government has appointed 120 officials of the BCS Administration Cadre as magistrates with powers to conduct mobile courts. They will oversee duties during the 47th BCS preliminary examination.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification granting these officials executive magistrate powers under the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898.

According to the notification, the 47th BCS preliminary exam will be held on September 19 from 10am to 12pm at 113 centres in Dhaka.

An executive magistrate will be stationed at each centre to maintain law and order both inside and outside the exam premises. Seven additional magistrates have been assigned to the Public Service Commission (PSC) Secretariat control room to assist with duties.

The appointed executive magistrates have been instructed to attend a briefing seminar at the PSC on September 14 at 11am and report to the PSC office at 4:30 am on September 19.

