42-year-old Bangladeshi expat killed in South Africa stabbing

Jahir went to South Africa in 2009 iand had not returned to Bangladesh in 16 years

Deceased Jahir Uddin
Update : 09 Sep 2025, 05:47 PM

A 42-year-old Bangladeshi expatriate from Mirsharai upazila of Chittagong was stabbed to death by miscreants at his business establishment in South Africa.

The incident occurred on Monday night in the Mbombela area of Mpumalanga, South Africa.

The deceased was identified as Jahir Uddin, 42, son of Nur Ahmed of Purbo Durgapur village under Durgapur union in Mirsharai upazila, said Jahir’s elder brother, Rezaul Karim.

According to sources, Jahir went to South Africa in 2009 in search of a livelihood. He initially faced difficulties but later established a business by opening a shop in Mpumalanga. He had not returned to Bangladesh in 16 years.

“Around 4:30am on Tuesday, we received news that my brother had been stabbed to death. He had not returned home in 16 years. His body is being kept at a hospital. After the necessary documents are processed here, he will be brought back to Bangladesh,” said Rezaul Karim.

Topics:

South AfricaDiedBangladeshi immigrant
