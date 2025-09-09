Tuesday, September 09, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Bhanga protesters block highways again over EC’s boundary change

The blockade, which began around 8:15am, triggered severe traffic congestion on the Dhaka-Khulna and Dhaka-Barisal highways

Protesters block the Dhaka-Barisal highway in Bhanga, Faridpur on Tuesday. September 9, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 09 Sep 2025, 02:05 PM

Protesters in Bhanga once again blocked highways on Tuesday, demanding the reversal of a move that cut Algi and Hamirdi unions from Bhanga upazila in Faridpur-4 constituency and added them to Faridpur-2.

The blockade, which began around 8:15am, triggered severe traffic congestion on the Dhaka-Khulna and Dhaka-Barisal highways, cutting off road communication between Dhaka and 21 districts in the southwest region.

Protesters staged demonstrations at several points — Pukuria and Madhabpur bus stand in Hamirdi union along the Dhaka-Barisal highway, and at Munsurabad bus stand and Suyadi in Algi union along the Dhaka-Khulna highway. They set tyres on fire and used bamboo, logs, and even wooden cots to block the roads.

As a result, a 12km tailback stretched from Talmar Mor to Pukuria, and another 3km from Bhanga South Para towards Tekerhat on the Dhaka-Barisal highway. On the Dhaka-Khulna highway, a 6km jam stretched from Milligram on the Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway to Bhanga, and another 2km from Suyadi towards Joy Bangla Mor.

In total, traffic backed up for at least 15km on the Dhaka-Barisal highway and 8km on the Dhaka-Khulna highway, stranding hundreds of buses, trucks, and private vehicles. Thousands of passengers suffered long delays.

Sharmin Akter, a teacher at Pukuria Government Primary School in Bhanga, said she had to walk to school after her bus dropped her off at Talmar Mor because of the blockade. “I do not know when I will reach, but we support the just demands of Bhanga’s people,” she added.

Police from Bhanga police station and the highway police tried to control the situation but traffic remained at a standstill due to the large number of protesters. All vehicles except some emergency ones were stuck.

Bhanga Highway police station OC Rokibuzzaman said: “Since the highways have been blocked in all directions, traffic has snarled everywhere. Even our police vehicles cannot move because of the tree logs on the road. We are trying to clear the highways, but persuading the protesters has not worked.”

On September 4, the Election Commission published a gazette notification that moved Algi and Hamirdi unions from Faridpur-4 constituency to Faridpur-2, which includes Nagarkanda and Saltha upazilas.

Topics:

HighwayblockedDhaka-Khulna highway
Read More

Gas cylinders explode on highway, spark panic in Brahmanbaria

Trucks, covered vans not allowed on highways for 6 days during Eid

Eid travel to face major disruptions this year

Eid travel fears grow as highway robberies, muggings surge

Six vehicles crash on Dhaka-Rangpur highway due to fog, 25 injured

Bangla Blockade: DU students block Shahbagh intersection to protest quotas

Latest News

Meghmallar Bosu hopeful of victory, flags irregularities at TSC booth

Chief Returning officer: No major irregularities in Ducsu polls, voting underway smoothly

Jucsu polls: HC restores Amartya Roy’s candidacy

Home adviser: Ducsu can be a model for national election

Pabna-1 residents stage human chain at EC demanding restoration of boundary

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x