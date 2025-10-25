Viral video shows attempted CNG hijacking on Dhaka-Chittagong highway

A video capturing an attempted hijacking of a CNG auto-rickshaw on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway in Narayanganj has gone viral, prompting police to launch an investigation even as no official complaint has been filed.

Police have yet to confirm when and where the incident took place.

According to reports, around 2:30am on Friday, a passenger named Nazir Uddin Shah, who was traveling toward Cox’s Bazar, posted the video on his Facebook account.

In the caption, he claimed that the incident occurred at around 12:20am in the Madanpur area of Bandar upazila on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway. The video quickly went viral on Facebook and other social media platforms.

The uploader also reportedly claimed the victim was the driver, clinging to the vehicle to stop the hijackers from escaping with it.

In the footage, a man is seen hanging onto the back of the moving vehicle. At one point, a person inside the vehicle opens the right door and tries to stab him with a knife. Moments later, another person opens the left door and makes a similar attempt. The man hanging onto the back tries to save himself by shifting his position.

Failing to make him fall off, one of the attackers eventually hands over an object resembling a mobile phone to the man. The incident was filmed by someone behind the vehicle and later shared online.

Many speculate whether it was an attempted mugging or something else.

Abdul Kader Jilani, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kanchpur Highway Police Station in Narayanganj, told Dhaka Tribune: “We have seen the video. However, Nazir Uddin, who recorded it, lost sight of the CNG after passing Madanpur. No one has yet filed a written complaint about the incident. We are working to identify the location and those involved using CCTV footage.”

Liaqat Ali, OC of Bandar Police Station, said: “No written complaint has been lodged so far, but we are investigating the matter.”

Narayanganj Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Jashim Uddin said police are working on the issue, but it has not yet been possible to identify the exact location of the incident from the video.

Efforts are underway to locate the spot and the individuals involved.