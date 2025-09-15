Cop among 3 killed in Jessore road crash

In Jessore, a police sub-inspector (SI), a former central committee leader of the Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal and another individual lost their lives in a road accident near Bhangura Bazar on the Jessore–Narail highway.

The incident occurred around 11pm on Sunday when a passenger bus, Narail Express, traveling from Dhaka to Jessore, lost control and rear-ended a stationary truck loaded with bamboo.

The deceased are Nikkon Adhho, 35, sub-inspector at the Lahria Investigation Center under Lohagara police station in Narail; Abu Zafar, 40, former joint general secretary of the Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal central committee and Akhtar Hossain, 48, son of Ahmad Ali from Basundia village in Jessore Sadar.

Sheikh Sekendar Ali, officer-in-charge of Tularampur Highway Police in Narail, said that the bodies of Abu Zafar and Akhtar Hossain are kept at Jessore General Hospital morgue, while the police officer’s body remains at Narail morgue.

Following autopsy, the bodies will be handed over to their families.

After a tribute at Narail Police Lines on Monday, Sub-Inspector Nikkon Adhho’s body will be taken to his ancestral home in Pukuria village, Baghapur, Jessore, where his last rites are scheduled for noon.

According to SI Robiul Alam of Tularampur Highway Police, a stationary truck loaded with bamboo was present near Bhangura Bazar on the Narail–Jessore highway.

The Dhaka-bound Narail Express bus lost control and collided with the truck from behind.

The bus windshield shattered, and the bamboo on the truck struck the bus, causing fatal injuries.

Residents of Bhangura Bazar assisted in rescuing the injured. Passenger Akhtar Hossain was found dead at the scene, while Abu Zafar and SI Nikkon Adhho were initially taken to Jessore General Hospital.

Sub-Inspector Nikkon’s condition deteriorated while being transported to Dhaka, and he was later taken back to Narail Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Nikkan Adhho’s father, Nishikanta Adhho, said that his son was returning to Narail after appearing as a witness in Munshiganj.

The other two deceased were traveling on the same bus from Dhaka to Jessore.

Dr Zubayer Ahmed of Jessore 250-Bed General Hospital confirmed that Abu Zafar had died before being admitted.

Mustafa Amir Faisal, convener of the Jessore District Swechchhasebak Dal, said: “Abu Zafar was the former joint general secretary of the central committee. With the establishment of a full-fledged district committee in Jessore, he had the potential to assume a significant position in the organization.”