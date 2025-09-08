Comilla University student, mother found dead in Comilla

A student of Comilla University and her mother were found dead at a house at Khaliajuri in the city on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Sumaiya Afrin Rinti, 24, a 3rd year student of the Public Administration Department of the university and her mother Tahmina Begum Fatima, 50, wife of Nurul Islam.

Mahinul Islam, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Model police station, said Tahmina, her two sons and daughter Sumiya used to live at the rented house for the past four years.

Tahmina’s husband died last year.

Tajul Islam Foysal, son of Tahmina, said he returned home around 11pm and found the bodies of his mother and sister in two separate rooms.

On information police recovered the bodies and sent those to Comilla Medical College and Hospital morgue.

The bodies bore several injury marks on face and neck, said police.

It seems to be a murder incident and police are trying to unearth the motive, said OC Mahinul.