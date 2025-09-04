Friday, September 05, 2025

JU signs MoU with Southeast Bank

For students, the bank will offer prepaid cards free of charge, with the first-year service fee waived

JU treasurer Professor Dr Md Abdur Rab and Southeast Bank deputy managing director Md Masum Uddin Khan exchange the signed MoU at Jahangirnagar University on Thursday. September 2, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 Sep 2025, 08:12 PM

Jahangirnagar University (JU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Southeast Bank to introduce special co-branded banking facilities for its teachers, officers, and students.

The signing ceremony was held on Thursday afternoon in the university’s council room. JU treasurer Professor Dr Md Abdur Rab and Southeast Bank deputy managing director Md Masum Uddin Khan signed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions.

Under the agreement, Southeast Bank will issue lifetime free co-branded credit cards for JU teachers and officers, providing all standard benefits along with exclusive facilities such as airport lounge access during international travel. For students, the bank will offer prepaid cards free of charge, with the first-year service fee waived.

JU vice-chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan, Pro-VC (administration) Prof Dr Sohel Ahmed, Pro-VC (education) Prof Dr M Mahfuzur Rahman, senior faculty members, and top officials of Southeast Bank were present at the signing.

Jahangirnagar University (JU)Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)Southeast Bank
