CU clash: Imtiaz still unconscious, Mamun’s skull kept in freezer

Imtiaz Ahmed Sayem, a student of Chittagong University’s (CU) International Relations department, remains unconscious five days after being critically injured in clashes between students and locals.

Imtiaz underwent surgery the same night he was admitted to Parkview Hospital in Chattogram and was later put on life support. Doctors initially said he might regain consciousness within 72 hours, but his condition has yet to improve.

Another student, Mohammad Mamun of the Sociology department, also suffered severe head injuries. Mamun, who was initially on life support, has been taken off it and shifted to a cabin. Part of his skull was removed and kept in a freezer, with doctors planning to reattach it after a few months.

Imtiaz’s current consciousness level is between 8 and 9, while a normal person’s is 15. Doctors say he cannot be considered out of danger until the level rises above 10.

A medical board had decided on Wednesday that Sayem might undergo a second surgery depending on CT scan results. However, Parkview Hospital’s Managing Director, Dr ATM Rezaul Karim, confirmed on Thursday that surgery had not been performed.

Dr Karim said: “Sayem is now relatively stable. We planned to operate yesterday, but the CT scan showed no further bleeding. He was admitted with a consciousness level of 3; now it’s 8–9. His brain injury is severe, so it’s hard to predict. Now it’s in Allah’s hands.”

Imtiaz’s brother, Asaduzzaman Sajib, said the latest CT scan showed some improvement, as the bleeding in his head had slightly reduced. Surgery would have been necessary if the bleeding had increased.

Imtiaz’s parents, who live in Bogra, rushed to Chattogram on Monday morning and are now waiting outside the ICU, hoping for his recovery.

The clashes erupted around 12:15 am on Saturday near CU’s Gate No 2 after allegations that a female student had been assaulted. They continued until Sunday noon. At least 200 students, along with the university’s Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration), Prof Kamal Uddin, and Proctor Prof Tanvir Mohammad Haider Arif, were injured. Locals said 10 to 12 residents were also hurt.