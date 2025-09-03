EC: Awami League cannot join polls if ban on its activities not lifted

Election Commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah on Wednesday said Awami League will not be able to participate in the election if the ban on its activities is not lifted.

“That political party is not able to carry out any of its activities. So, they can not participate in any kind of election in the name of that political party,” he said, replying to a question about whether the leaders of a political party can participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections if their activities are banned.

The election commissioner made the comment at a press briefing held at the city’s Nirbachan Bhaban to raise the changes in the draft of the Representation of the People Order (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, which was sent to the law ministry to turn into a law as an ordinance ahead of the next national election slated to be held in early February 2026.

Replying to another question about whether the leaders of a party that faces suspension of its activities can contest the election as independent candidates, he said time will tell whether they run without the party's symbol.

Raising the changes in the draft RPO, Sanaullah said, if a political party is not declared "illegal or cancelled" but the government imposes a suspension order on its activities, in that case, the registration of that political party and the symbol reserved for it will remain suspended.

The Election Commission has finalized the draft RPO (Amendment) Ordinance, proposing ban on fugitives from contesting elections.

Sanaullah said a person who has been declared a fugitive by any court shall be disqualified for election or for being a member (of parliament).

On May 12, the government issued a gazette notification banning all activities of the Bangladesh Awami League and its affiliated organisations under the Anti-Terrorism Act until the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) completes the trial of the party’s leaders and activists.

Later, the Election Commission suspended the registration of the Awami League as a political party, the day the gazette notification was issued by the Public Security Division of the Home Ministry.

According to the government’s notification, all activities of the Awami League and its affiliated and like-minded organisations are prohibited until the trial of the leaders and activists of these organisations is completed at the International Crimes Tribunal.

The notification states that any form of publication, media engagement, online and social media campaigns, rallies, meetings, assemblies and conferences organised by the Awami League or any of its affiliated bodies are strictly prohibited.