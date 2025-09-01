21-member committee formed to investigate Chittagong University clash

Chittagong University (CU) administration has formed an investigation committee into the two-phase clash between students and locals.

The matter was confirmed on Monday by CU’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Dr Mohammed Shamim Uddin Khan.

He said a 21-member investigation committee has been formed, headed by Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Professor Dr Kamal Uddin, who was injured in the clashes.

The committee also includes syndicate members, former vice president, and local BNP leader SM Fazlul Haque, along with other student representatives.

Professor Shamim Uddin Khan said: "Due to the inaction of various stakeholders, the situation went out of control as students and locals became agitated. Later, with the support of the army, RAB, police administration, and district administration, the situation was brought under control by Sunday evening."

Earlier, the clashes started on Saturday night near CU’s Gate 2 after a female student was assaulted by a dormitory guard. The clashes began around midnight and continued until 3:30 am, injuring several students.

Following this incident, clashes erupted again the next day, Sunday, from 11:30am and continued until 3pm.

At least several hundred people were injured in the two-phase clashes.