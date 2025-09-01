Monday, September 01, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Students leave BAU halls following university order

Law enforcement personnel have been deployed across the campus, and the situation is currently calm

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 01 Sep 2025, 10:51 AM

Students of Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) were seen vacating their halls early Monday morning after the authorities ordered them to leave by 9am.

Parents rushed to the campus to take their children home, while students from distant areas voiced frustration over the sudden decision, saying the abrupt closure left them with little time to make travel arrangements.

The directive followed unrest on Sunday night, when outsiders allegedly attacked students of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Medicine during their protest for a combined degree.

Later in the evening, several students were injured in an alleged attack near the Zainul Abedin Auditorium.

In response, angry students brought out a torch procession and vandalized the vice-chancellor’s residence and the proctor’s office. To control the unrest, the authorities announced the indefinite closure of the university that same night and instructed students to vacate the halls by 9am on Monday.

Students had been carrying out different programs for the past month in demand of a combined degree.

Earlier on Sunday noon, a meeting of the Academic Council was held at the Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin Auditorium. As no declaration was made in favor of the students, the protesters locked the auditorium and confined the VC, along with over 200 teachers.

Later, around 8pm, outsiders launched an attack, broke the lock, and freed the VC and the confined teachers.

Law enforcement personnel have been deployed across the campus, and the situation is currently calm.

Topics:

Bangladesh Agricultural University
