Monday, September 01, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Daily Times of Bangladesh relaunches on Monday

Available in both print and digital formats, the Daily Times aims to be a trusted source for news, analysis, and lifestyle content

Daily Times of Bangladesh. Photo: Collected
Update : 01 Sep 2025, 12:02 AM

The Daily Times of Bangladesh is relaunching its print edition on Monday, with a promise: independent, objective journalism free from political or commercial influence.

Now sporting a new logo and the tagline “Window to the World,” the English daily will cover politics, business, health, crime, tech, and culture — alongside multimedia features like talk shows and visual stories.

Editorial board member M Abul Kalam Azad said: “In today’s climate of censorship and pressure, we stand firm on integrity and journalistic principles.”

Available in both print and digital formats, including an easy-to-read e-paper, the Daily Times aims to be a trusted source for news, analysis, and lifestyle content.

Topics:

Newspaper
