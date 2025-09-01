Daily Times of Bangladesh relaunches on Monday

The Daily Times of Bangladesh is relaunching its print edition on Monday, with a promise: independent, objective journalism free from political or commercial influence.

Now sporting a new logo and the tagline “Window to the World,” the English daily will cover politics, business, health, crime, tech, and culture — alongside multimedia features like talk shows and visual stories.

Editorial board member M Abul Kalam Azad said: “In today’s climate of censorship and pressure, we stand firm on integrity and journalistic principles.”

Available in both print and digital formats, including an easy-to-read e-paper, the Daily Times aims to be a trusted source for news, analysis, and lifestyle content.