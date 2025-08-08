Janakantha in crisis: Takeover allegations, fight for control

The daily Janakantha has been plunged into a bitter internal conflict that has spilled into public view, with its editor declared “unwanted” by a section of employees and a counter editorial board formed in her place.

What began with a symbolic change to the newspaper’s online banner has spiraled into claims of an illegal takeover, politically charged accusations, abrupt dismissals, unpaid salaries running into crores, and a deepening divide inside one of Bangladesh’s longstanding newspapers.

From Red to Black — and the Fallout

The row ignited early on August 1, when the red banner on Janakantha’s Facebook page was changed to black in apparent alignment with the Awami League’s Mourning Day program.

Some staff saw this as an affront to the martyrs of July uprising.

The newspaper’s Special Correspondent Mir Mohammad Jasim, now part of the protest group, said: “The red banner was changed to black on August 1. We asked the owner’s younger son to change it back, but he did not. Later the publisher restored the red, but the next morning, 10 people were dismissed and 20 more were put on a termination list. We have nothing to take over — our demand is simple: keep jobs and salaries going.”

Publisher’s accusation: A conspiracy to seize Janakantha

Editor and publisher Shamima E Khan alleged a deliberate conspiracy by the Chief Operating Officer of Globe Janakantha Shilpa Paribar, retired Major Afizur Rahman, along with Planning Adviser Zainal Abedin Shishir and Online Adviser Sabrina Ahmed, to seize the newspaper and its premises.

In an interview with Bangla Tribune, she said: “Through conspiracy and mob creation, Janakantha newspaper along with the Janakantha building has been vandalized, looted, and taken over. I cannot enter the office. I cannot pay salaries. It’s not just Janakantha — other organization’s under Globe are also affected.”

She further claimed Afizur Rahman recruited new staff without her son’s knowledge, dismissed loyal employees without paying them, and allowed the misuse of political party names to justify the takeover: “They declared me unwanted and took over the building. I initially thought Afizur was good, but he secretly conspired. Old staff were removed, their dues unpaid, while new recruits were paid. They are misusing the names of NCP, BNP, and Jamaat.

The other side: We just want our dues

The accused rejected the takeover allegation, pointing instead to long-overdue wages and unlawful dismissals.

Maj (retd) Afizur Rahman said: “Madam is lying to take her son’s side. Journalists have been unpaid for a long time and dismissed without notice. I have always insisted salaries must be paid. I have now resigned by email.”

Deputy Chief Reporter Israfil Farazi said they only acted after abrupt WhatsApp terminations: “The day after the black template, they told us ‘From tomorrow you are no longer needed.’ Around 15–20 of us were dismissed. We later filed a case and formed a five-to-six-member editorial board to ensure the paper continues.”

NCP Joint Convenor Zainal Abedin Shishir said: “Journalists’ salaries of Tk14.26 crore have not been paid. I was legally appointed five months ago and unlawfully dismissed by WhatsApp. Now they are falsely claiming NCP-BNP-Jamaat have taken over Janakantha.”

Legal action and accused list

Farazi’s case at Hatirjheel police station accused several people, including Zainal Abedin Shishir, Mir Jasim, and Sabrina Binte Ahmed, of threatening and attacking staff on August 1 after the banner incident.

The list of accused also included Janakantha’s editor, her son Jisal E Khan, senior executives, accountants, journalists, and activists affiliated with the Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League.

The owners alleged Afizur Rahman brought in journalists linked to BNP, Jamaat, and NCP — including the wife of a BNP leader in a key position. Afizur has dismissed these claims as “baseless”.

Media and civic voices weigh in

Prominent figures have warned that the dispute could set a dangerous precedent.

Badiul Alam Majumdar, founding secretary of Sujan, said: “If a takeover has occurred, it is unacceptable; likewise, unjust dismissals are unacceptable. This must be resolved legally and on the basis of facts.”

Veteran journalist Masud Kamal noted: “You cannot declare the owner of a private institution unwanted. Even if Janakantha is a newspaper, it is private property. Those who have done this have acted illegally. The government also has a role here.”

Dhaka Reporters Unity President Abu Saleh Akon stressed both obligations: “If salaries are owed, they must be paid. But journalists are not the owners of the institution. They must work under the owner, who in turn must ensure pay and benefits.”

Shahidul Islam, president of one faction of the Dhaka Union of Journalists, said a meeting was scheduled to be held on Thursday between the owners, dismissed journalists, and union representatives to find a compromise. He also criticized the sudden dismissals as improper.

Five-point demand of the protesters

In a press release on Sunday, Israfil Farazi listed the protesting staff’s demands: