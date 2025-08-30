Attack on Nur: Jatiya Party offices vandalized across districts

Leaders and activists of the Gono Odhikar Parishad staged protests, marches, and roadblocks in several districts on Saturday, attacking and vandalizing Jatiya Party (JaPa) offices across the country in response to the assault on their president Nurul Haque Nur.

According to reports, Jatiya Party offices were attacked in Thakurgaon, Tangail, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Gaibandha, Bogra, Barisal, Khulna, Jamalpur, Gazipur, and Moulvibazar. Arson incidents were reported in Thakurgaon’s Haripur and at the Rajshahi office.

The wave of protests came a day after clashes between Gono Odhikar Parishad and Jatiya Party in Bijoynagar, Dhaka. The party General Secretary Rashed Khan alleged that law enforcers baton-charged their leaders during a briefing, leaving Nur injured and now under treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Thakurgaon

In Thakurgaon, Jatiya Party’s Haripur office was attacked around 1pm, leaving 40–50 chairs, two tables, four fans and two cupboards destroyed. Furniture was also set ablaze outside. Police and fire service later brought the situation under control.

Tangail

In Tangail, Gono Odhikar Parishad activists vandalized the district office beside Tangail Sadar police station before blocking the Dhaka–Tangail highway at Asheqpur bypass until 1:30pm, disrupting traffic. Local leaders demanded the arrest of Nur’s attackers.

Mymensingh

In Mymensingh, protesters led by Mohammad Ziaur Rahman vandalized the Jatiya Party office in Iswarganj on Friday night after marching from Iswarganj Government College.

Rajshahi

In Rajshahi, Jatiya Party’s Ganpara office was set on fire and furniture torched on the street around midnight Friday.

Gaibandha

In Gaibandha, protesters defied police barriers to vandalize JaPa’s district office in Kathpotti, breaking shutters and signboards.

Bogra

In Bogra, Gono Odhikar Parishad leaders rallied at Satmatha before marching through city streets. Speakers demanded JaPa’s ban and legal action against attackers.

Moulvibazar

In Moulvibazar, a protest rally presided over by district president Apu Raihan condemned the “brutal attack” on Nur and warned of tougher action if justice was delayed.

Barisal

In Barisal, Gono Odhikar Parishad leaders at Central Shaheed Minar and Ashwini Kumar Hall issued a 24-hour ultimatum for justice, calling Nur “a symbol of youth and new Bangladesh.”

Gazipur

In Gazipur, Gono Odhikar Parishad activists blocked the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway for two and a half hours at Chandana Chourasta, causing severe traffic jams before dispersing around 7:30pm.

Khulna

In Khulna, protesters vandalized the district and metropolitan JaPa offices but were dispersed after a police baton charge. Gono Odhikar Parishad claimed 15–20 activists were injured.

Jamalpur

In Jamalpur, a march circled city streets before concluding in Gatepara, with leaders reiterating demands for justice.

Meanwhile, Rajshahi University students also blocked the Dhaka–Rajshahi highway for several hours, chanting slogans against fascism and demanding justice for Nur.